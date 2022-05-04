East Central Community College students received Faculty Memorial Awards during the 2022 Awards Ceremony held on the campus in Decatur.

The students, listed with their respective hometowns, include (front row, from left) Eden Smith of Quitman, Frank Edwin Leatherwood and Nena Holt Leatherwood Scholarship, Dr. Shelby L. Harris Memorial Scholarship, and Freshman Mathematics Award; Mary Ellen Booker of Philadelphia, Frank M. Cross Freshman Chemistry Award; Gracie Townsend of Collinsville, General William Patrick Wilson Memorial Scholarship; Jacob Ingram of Louisville, J. Andy Miller Freshman Engineering Award; and Karlie Jackson of Conehatta, J. Wallace Bedwell Business Award; and (back row, from left) Zully Reyes Garcia of Morton, L.B. Simmons History Award; Alex Sharp of Philadelphia, Leon Eubanks KALJYC-Peers Leadership Award; Amber McDonald of Union, O.L. Newell Drafting Award; Casey Pastor Aguilar of Forest, Robert G. Fick Memorial Scholarship; and Will Page of Union, Thomas W. Thrash Memorial Scholarship. Not pictured are Glenise Magculang of Carthage, Aaron R. Davis Memorial Scholarship; Keisha Torres of Morton, Charles E. Pennington Business Technology Award; and J.T. Vance of Union, Jamie Clark Memorial Award for Baseball.