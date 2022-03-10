East Central Community College’s Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been named a 2022 REACH Chapter by the National PTK Office.

PTK’s REACH Rewards program recognizes PTK chapters nationwide that excel in membership development.

As part of the recognition, ECCC will receive special Phi Theta Kappa graduation stoles to be worn by chapter officers and members during the college’s Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 6.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

To qualify for membership in the prestigious honor society, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree and must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

James Miller, dean of students, Dr. Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities, and Dr. Jeanna Wright, mathematics instructor, serve as advisors for ECCC’s PTK chapter.