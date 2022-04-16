Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Monday 4/25-Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pastry

Tuesday 4/26-French Toast Sticks

Wednesday 4/27-Sausage Pancake on a Stick

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Monday 4/25-Mandarin Chicken, Grilled Chicken Salad, Glazed Carrots, Black-Eyed peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 4/26-Chicken Spaghetti, Chicken Tender Salad, Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Pudding

Wednesday 4/27-Ham/Cheese Wrap, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Tater Tots, Fresh Veggies/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Mon. 4/25-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/26-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/27-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Mon. 4/25-Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/26-Steak Fingers, Baked Potato with Margarine, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/27-Corn Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Mon. 4/25-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/26-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/27-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

NC Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Mon. 4/25-Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/26-Steak Fingers, Baked Potato with Margarine, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/27-Corn Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Mon. 4/25- Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 4/26-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 4/27-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bar, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Mon. 4/25-Hot Dogs, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 4/26-Red Beans and Rice, Hamburger Steak, Green Beans, Glazed Carrots, Fruit Juice, Milk

Wed. 4/27-Manager’s Choice