A light layer of snow flurries blankets this flowerbed in downtown Newton after a strong storm came through the area on Jan. 2.

The brief snowfall came following a day of strong to severe weather across Mississippi on New Year’s Day.

The flowerbed shown here has some fall and winter flowers that were planted by the Newton Beautification Committee. Temperatures will stay near seasonal levels for the remainder of this week, but weather forecasts have been introducing the idea of snowfall for Sunday. Currently, there is a possibility a dusting of snow on Sunday.