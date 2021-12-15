A toy drive sponsored by the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition, Fly Gyz, Total Transportation and Walmart will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in front of Fly Gyz in downtown Newton.

Event organizers are asking people to line up on North Main Street from La-Z-Boy side to get in line. James Gunter with the state troopers coalition said each car will receive one toy per child.

They are expecting to give away around 1,000 toys today.