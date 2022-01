FBC Newton’s Triple L met Thursday, January 6, with 27 members and guests. We celebrated one January birthday and one anniversary. Diane Rives had decorated our tables with a wintry mix tableau for our delicious lunch. Andy and Dottie Armstrong had arranged our program as a show and tell. Members brought items that held significant memories to themselves and shared those memories with us as a group. It was a very fun time for all present and helped us to get to know each other a little better.