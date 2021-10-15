The 1970 Class of Union High School held their 50 + 1 year class reunion on October 2, 2021 at the Community Center in Union.

Food, fellowship and fun was enjoyed by all.

Pictured are sitting left to right: Sherry Chaney Thompson, Nancy Edwards Groos, Lawanda Averett Grantham. Second Row Left to right: Wayne McDill, Donny Cleveland, Terry Case Sims, Dewanda Smith Page, Marie Ferguson Thompson, Mary Lea Bassett Baysinger, Linda Hamilton Orwig. Back Row left to right: Stanley Walker, Harold Cleveland, Layne McDill, Doyle Wolverton, Danny Thompson, Terry Germany, David Heflin, Steve Moorehead and Benny Brewer