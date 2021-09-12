Two East Central Community College alumna with nearly 50 years of experience working at the Decatur college have been tabbed to lead ECCC’s major gifts fundraising and alumni relations efforts.

ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory recently announced that Dr. Stacey Hollingsworth has assumed the upgraded position of Executive Director of the Foundation. Maria McLeod will oversee the college’s Alumni Association as part of her expanded duties in the ECCC Office of Public Information.

After a national search, Hollingsworth transferred to the position of Executive Director of the Foundation from her duties as the college’s Director of Admissions and Records.

The Executive Director of the Foundation reports directly to the president of the college and coordinates daily operations as well as the fundraising efforts of the East Central Community College Foundation, Inc., including annual fund campaigns, capital fund campaigns, planned giving campaigns, special events, and scholarships designed to secure funds for the college.

McLeod, who has served as assistant to the vice president for public information for the past 24 years, will now direct the Alumni Association as part of her responsibilities. Her new title is Director of External Relations.

“I’m excited about the future of our major gift fundraising and alumni relations efforts under the leadership of Dr. Hollingsworth and Mrs. McLeod,” said Gregory. “They both have a great affinity and love for this institution, and that will be very important as they raise money and friends for our college.”

A native of Decatur, Hollingsworth is no stranger to the college’s Foundation and Alumni Association, having overseen both organizations as Executive Director for Foundation and Alumni Relations from 2005-2015. A 1993 graduate of ECCC, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi and both a master’s in business administration and a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University.

McLeod, who is a native of Sebastopol, also received her associate degree from ECCC in 1993 and her bachelor’s degree in communications from Mississippi College.

Both Hollingsworth and McLeod are part of a team working to implement a new cloud-based fundraising, donor management, and relationship building software program at ECCC expected to be fully functional in Fall 2021. This product includes a much enhanced ecommerce function which will allow supporters to easily make one-time and recurring gifts at varying levels and various designations.

ECCC is currently renovating the original president’s home located at the corner of Broad Street and North 7th Avenue on the front of campus to serve in the future as The Alumni House, housing offices and serving as event and meeting space.