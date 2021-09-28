The semiannual Hwy. 15 yard sale returns this weekend from Newton to Maben.

Larry Blackburn, whose barnyard on Old Hwy. 15 is one of the first stops on the route, said there will be more than 100 vendors participating in the sale.

“When you add it up, I think we’re going to have more than 100 vendors all along the route,” said Blackburn, who is also one of the promoters of the yard sale. “I’m going to have about people here. The Legion Hut will have about 15. The Hwy. 15 Flea Market will have around 30 to 40 vendors. There will be others all along the route, and that doesn’t include those families who just decide to have a yard sale at their own house. I encourage everyone to come check it out. There’s something for everyone.”

The sale kicks off on Thursday morning and will officially continue through Sunday, but Blackburn said his place won’t be open Sunday because of church.

While the fall sale is usually a little smaller than normal, he’s hoping they will have good crowds. While there is rain predicted early in the day on Thursday, it is supposed to clear out and be good weather from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

“The weather is probably the biggest indicator on how successful we’re going to be,” Blackburn said. “We’re hoping for some good weather. Usually this time of year is a little drier.”

One of the best parts of the sale for Blackburn has been expanding his network of friends.

“I have met people from all over,” Blackburn said. “That’s probably my favorite thing about the yard sale is the people you get to meet and become friends with. I now regularly talk to people from Shreveport, Alabama, New Orleans and other places around Mississippi that I met through the yard sale.”

Blackburn understands this is a busy time of year for everyone. Many folks head to ballgames. There’s school going on, and just a lot of activity that’s picked up, but he hopes that everyone will stop in check out the yard sale.

And if you stop in at Blackburn’s place, there’s a chance to listen to or play music

“It’s just a lot of fun and fellowship,” Blackburn said. “We make a little bit of money from it, but we mainly do this because it’s fun.”