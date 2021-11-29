The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club is presenting the Decatur Christmas Decorating Competition.

Christmas time is here and the club wants the town to get in the Christmas spirit. So this year, the club is offering a Christmas Lights competition for all businesses and homes inside the city limits of Decatur.

This is the perfect time to showcase your creativity and earn all the bragging rights!

Judging will be held from Dec. 10-12 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 13.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place for both businesses and residences.

So come on Decatur, let's make this town shine!