Trick-or-treaters will have plenty of places to pick up candy this week, as local cities will be having numerous Halloween festivals.

The action began on Tuesday night, when the Decatur Chamber of Commerce held its annual Treat Street in front of Huff Auditorium.

Chamber Director Mark Buntyn said East Central Community College handled the setup and tear down of the event. Local businesses could show up and take a table to hand out candy and other goodies.

The Town of Decatur also held its trick-or-treating in town on Tuesday to coincide with the annual Treat Street.

See next week’s edition of the Appeal for more coverage of the annual event.

Here is a listing of events planned for this week:

Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive

The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority is sponsoring its first Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

City of Union trick-or-treating

The City of Union will have trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

City of Newton trick-or-treating

The City of Newton will have trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. It will coincide with its chamber events.

Newton Chamber of Commerce Happy Halloween Mask Parade at Historic Newton Depot

The Newton Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Happy Halloween Mask Parade Drive Thru Trick or Treat on Oct. 30, from 3-5 p.m. at the Historic Newton Depot. Free for ages 12 and under. Candy will be handed out in bags through the car window. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Bank Street Treats taking place in Union

The Union Chamber of Commerce announces that Union will have their first Bank Street Treats, taking place under the lights of Bank Street on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last). Any business, organization or household can sign up to participate. For more information, contact a member of the Union Chamber of Commerce.

Second Annual Fall Festival at Medgar Evers Memorial Park in Union

Deandre McDonald announces that the Second Annual Fall Festival will take place at Medgar Evers Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. This year’s event will include: Face Painting, Sack Racing, Trunk or Treat, Pumpkins in a Row, and Bean Bag Toss. We will also have a Photo Booth and a Bounce House. Refreshments will be available, along with candy and prizes. The kids just need their costumes and a bucket for candy. We hope to see you all there!