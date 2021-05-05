One of Newton County Elementary School’s teachers was recently accepted as a National Board-Certified Teacher.

Chris Whittle, who has been teaching at NCES for 17 years, is currently a teacher in the gifted program.

Whittle said that in order to get certified, you have to go through a program that is very extensive and can take up to several years to complete.

“You have to go through a lengthy process,” Whittle said. “You have to pass four different components of the ‘World Class Teaching.’ “

Being an alumna from Mississippi State University, she chose to get certified through the school’s program.

However, it was not a seamless process for Whittle to get certified.

“I didn’t pass the first time I tried to get certified. I was so upset because I had spent so much time working towards it. But I missed it by four points, so it gave me enough motivation to keep working at it until I passed.”

For Whittle, being a teacher was never originally the career path she wanted to go down.

“I actually got a business degree from Mississippi State University. Becoming a teacher was something I found a passion for after my kids were born.”

Once her children were in school, she decided to try her hand in assistant teaching. Whittle said that the teacher in the classroom she worked in encouraged her to pursue getting certified to teach.

“I wasn’t even really considering doing it until she suggested it to me,” Whittle said. “But I am so glad that she did because I have loved getting to teach my students.”

Whittle said that when she decided to go get her master’s degree, she chose to take the classes that certified her to teach in the gifted program.

“I have loved getting to teach the kids in the gifted program because I get to watch them grow academically. I get to teach them for four years, so you definitely see them evolve and grow over the years.”

Moving forward, Whittle hopes to be a mentor to any other teachers in the area who choose to become certified.

“This program is such a wonderful opportunity for teachers to take advantage of. It’s not easy, but if you have someone mentoring you that has already been certified, it helps out a lot. So, I hope to be the type of mentor that I had because I know how much it can help.”