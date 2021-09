Special Occasions in Newton held its grand opening and open house sponsored by the Newton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The business is located at 607 Decatur St.

On hand for the photo included owners Buddy and Angela Weems, Gay Monk, Janice Miller, Lisa Jay, David Strait, Rev. Wesley Landrum, Ashley Duke, Rachel Stewart, Jason Tune, Jamie Baucum, Kim Henley, Ashley Troutman.