The Lake basketball teams travel to Carthage on Friday and came home without a win.

The Lake girls fell 63-53 while the Hornets fell 40-35 in their first contest of the season.

Lake returns to action this week as they ravel to Newton County on Tuesday and then host Morton on Friday.

Leake Central girls 63, Lake 53

The Lady Hornets were outscored in each of the first three periods as they dropped a 10-point decision to the Class 4A Lady Gators on Friday.

Leake Central outscored Lake 13-10 in the first and 15-10 in the second and led 28-20 at the half. Leake then pulled away and outscored Lake 21-11 in the third to lead 49-31 going to the fourth. Lake took the fourth period 21-14 for the final margin.

Laneisha Palm led Lake with 24 points while Lyric Lay had nine points.

Leake Central boys 40, Lake 35

The Hornets finally got on the court and dropped a tough five-point decision to the Gators.

Leake Central led 8-2 at the end of the first and then outscored the Hornets 12-10 in the second to lead 20-12 at the half. Lake fought back and outscored Leake Central 9-8 in the third and 14-12 in the fourth to take the win.

Curly Robinson led Lake with 21 points while Ny’Zavion McClendon had six points and Odarius Johnson also had five points.