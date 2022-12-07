It was a rough week for the Newton County Academy basketball teams.

The NCA boys dropped two games, falling 34-21 to Prentiss and 65-22 to Lamar School. The NCA only got in one game as they fell 50-22 to Lamar School.

NCA will return to action this week as they travel to Wayne on Tuesday and host Russell Christian on Friday.

Prentiss boys 34, NCA 21

The Saints started to pull away after a slow start and took a 13-point win over the Generals.

NCA held a narrow 5-4 lead at the end of the first before Prentiss outscored the Generals 11-4 to take a 15-9 lead at the half. Prentiss then outscored NCA 9-5 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Jackson Bunyard led NCA with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lamar School boys 65, NCA 22

The Raiders dominated the first half and took a 43-point win on Tuesday.

Lamar outscored NCA 27-10 in the first period and 26-2 in the second to take a 53-12 lead at the half. NCA took the third period 604 with a running clock while Lamar took the fourth 8-4 for the final margin.

Jackson Bunyard led NCA with eight points.

Lamar School girls 50, NCA 22

The Lady Generals struggled from the field as they dropped a 28-point decision to the Lady Raiders.

Lamar led 20-7 at the half and then 38-20 at the end of the third. They outscored NCA 12-2 in the fourth for the final margin.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with seven points while Cayden Alexander had six points and Addie Bergeron added four points.