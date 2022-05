Union High School senior Xan Tucker, seated, formally announced that she will be a college cheerleader at East Central Community College.

She was surrounded by, from left, Annalyse Shoemaker, Union’s cheerleading coach, Jenny Gressett, Hunter Gressett, Jerry Gressett and Bailey Gibson, ECCC’s cheerleading coach. She was one of many cheerleaders who held scholarship signing ceremonies last week.