Services for Mrs. Anita Sherri Russell of Little Rock, were held 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro Matthew Hitt officiated.

Mrs. Sherri, 66, died, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Russell; a son, Kevin Russell and wife Danielle; a daughter, Jessica Shepherd and fiancée Lee Kimbriel; seven grandchildren, Destiny Ray (Lundy), Chloee Shepherd, Preston Russell, Brittney Russell, Shelly Evans, Madison Knochenmuss and J. Knochenmuss; two great-grandchildren, Carmen Shepherd and Marshall Ray; a brother, Bobby Ray Hitt and wife Barbara; a brother-in-law, Gerald Russell and wife Dot.

Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Hitt; father, Bobby Hitt; step-father, Marzine Jones and sister-in-law, Lynda Belk.

Pallbearers were Brian Edwards, Peter Attanasio, Gene Shepherd, Jacob Hitt, Logan Hitt and C.J. Hitt.

Honorary Pallbearers were Preston Russell and Marshall Ray.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

