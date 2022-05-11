Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Leach Jr. of Union were held at noon, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. The Rev. Jack Foster officiated.

Burial was held at Pinckney cemetery in Union following the service.

Mr. Leach, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Ken was born on June 21, 1966 in Clarksdale to the late Kenneth and Jeannine Leach. He lived in Rome until the age of 4; Laurel until the age of 11; Conehatta, Union, and Columbus the majority of his adulthood life. He married in 1993 and had two sons, Tyler and Davis.

He loved fishing with his boys, riding bikes, and will always be remembered for his cooking and grilling. What he loved the most was spending time with his granddaughter, Addelyn Rose “Rosie.” He never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on the lives he touched.

Survivors include two sons, Tyler Leach of Conehatta and Davis Leach (Reanna Leach) of Columbus; one granddaughter, Addelyn Rose “Rosie” Leach of Columbus; two brothers, Sammy Leach and Norman Leach both of Union; two sisters, Allison Eaves and Acie Wilson both of Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Leach was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Jeannine Leach, and his sister, Brenda Gayle Miles.

Pallbearers were Ken Hargett, Sammy Leach, Joe Kelly, Speck Poyner, Mike Buchwald and Phillip McCool.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

