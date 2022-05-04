Betty Diane Swearingen, 77, of Hickory, Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her residence in Hickory, Mississippi. She was born Thursday, September 21, 1944 in Lena, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9 until 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory with funeral services immediately following. Burial was at the church cemetery. Bro. Thomas Laird, Bro. Roger Laird, and Bro. David Tero officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200.

Mrs. Betty was born and raised in Lena where she also graduated high school. Her career consisted of 13 years at Sun Beam followed by 24 years at La-Z-Boy from which she retired. She made life long friends everywhere she went. Betty married James Otis in May of 1967 and they have lived most of their 55 years of marriage in their beloved community of Hickory. Betty was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church where she served for many years as the pianist. She will be greatly missed by her family, church family and community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Braxton and Betty Rives; brothers: Aaron Rives, Randolph Rives and Harry Wayne Rives.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James Otis Swearingen; sister, Judy Jenkins; brother, Luther "Sam" Rives; nieces: Patricia Smith, Emily Darby, Amanda Hopperdietzel, Melissa Romig, and Darcie Rives-East; and 6 great-nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Billy Joe Everett, Steve Pugh, Joey Beckham, Randy Bishop, Matt Darby, and Frank Romig.

Honorary pallbearers were Larry Crader, Phil Harris, Bobby Caldwell, David Todd, and David Swearingen Jr.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to BEAMS Bible Distribution Ministry (P.O. Box 10200 Gulfport, MS 39595).

An online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid Obituary