Graveside services for Colonel Clarence Gerald “Jerry” May, USAF, Ret., were held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 248 Honor Circle, Newton, Mississippi. Military funeral honors were provided by the United States Air Force Funeral Honor Guard from the Columbus Air Force Base, Columbus, Mississippi.

Col. May, 78, of the Villages, FL, beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” May, passed away on February 18, 2022.

He was born on August 4, 1943, in Newton Mississippi. He was the son of Sybil and Clarence May. Jerry graduated from Newton High School and Mississippi State University. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he received his Masters Degree from American University in Washington D.C. Jerry had a 27-year career in the Air Force that stretched from the Vietnam Campaign to Desert Shield/Storm. Colonel May retired from the Air Force in 1992 after being stationed around the world. After marrying Pat, they moved to The Villages in 2002.

Jerry loved to read and play golf, but his passion was for softball. He was active in many clubs and organizations.

In addition, to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Allice May, and his son: Jason T. May.

He is survived by Pat, his loving wife of 19 years; one brother: Ronnie Norman, and his wife: Becky; one stepdaughter: JoAnna Miller, and three stepsons Chris Chapman and his wife, Kim; Chad Chapman, and Justin Chapman, and his wife, Cheryl; six grandchildren, Drew Chapman, Chloe Chapman, Kadence Chapman, Jamie Chapman, Wesley Chapman, and Ashlynn Chapman; three nephews also survive: Bryan, Mark, and Eric Norman.

Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy. 27/441, Lady Lake, FL, was in charge of out of state arrangements.

Newton County Funeral Home, North Chapel, 9998 Hwy. 15 N., Newton, was in charge of local arrangements.