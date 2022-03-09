June 10, 1941 - March 4, 2022

James “Rodney” Bounds passed away peacefully at his home in Brandon on Friday March 4, 2022.

Rodney was the son of Amos and Georgia Bounds of Lawrence, Mississippi and was the youngest of 9 children.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Newton County Funeral Home-South in Newton, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Newton United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service time. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements (601) 635-3200.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1959 and attended East Central Community College before graduating from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1965.

In 1966, he married the love of his life Betty Castles, of Duffee, and they started their life together in Beulah Hubbard and later making Newton their lifelong home.

He began his career as a high school football coach with head coaching stints at Beulah Hubbard High School, Newton County Academy and Newton High School. While at Beulah Hubbard, he was awarded The Cherokee Conference Coach of the Year in both 1968 and 1969. The Jackson Football Club awarded him with The Certificate of Merit for leading his 1969 and 1970 teams to Champions of the Cherokee Conference. His time coaching at Beulah Hubbard, as well as the young men he coached, were always held close to his heart and never failed to come up in conversation when reminiscing on his coaching career.

After being elected to his first term in 1980 and subsequently being elected to six additional terms in office, he proudly served the citizens of Newton County as Circuit Clerk for over 28 years until he retired.

He was a member of Newton United Methodist Church, a former member of the Mississippi National Guard and served in various clubs and organizations in Newton County throughout his life including as a member of the East Central Community College Board of Trustees.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Betty, his son Kevin (Connie) Bounds of Brandon, Mississippi, his daughter Kelly (Ryan) Brewer of Birmingham, Ala., and his five grandchildren, Kelli, Kennedy, Karter, Jack and Isabelle; sisters, Louise Lucas and Betty Thames and brother, Giles Bounds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr & Mrs Amos Bounds; brothers, Bill Bounds, Ross Bounds and Leon Bounds; sisters, Marice Brand and Loraine Byrd.

