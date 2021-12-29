Services for Mrs. Dorothy Inez “Dot” Keen were held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Louisville. Bro. David Jay, Bro. Wayne Hill, Bro. Ricky Callaway and Bro. Andrew Callaway officiated.

Dorothy “Dot” Keen, was surrounded and loved by her family members at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, when she went to her heavenly home on December 13, 2021. Dot was born in Louisville to her parents, Truman and Estelle Callaway.

Dot was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and make lasting memories with her family. She was truly and inspiration for all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She started her work career at Spartus Corporation in Louisville following that, she went on to become the cosmetology instructor at East Central Community College for nine years. She then was able to open her own shop, at her home in Union, and thoroughly enjoyed the lasting relationships she had with her clients until her retirement. Dot was a faithful and proud member of County Line Baptist Church in Union.

Dot is survived by her husband of 47 years, Winfred Keen, of Union; two sons, Kenny Hudson of Jackson and Mike Hudson of Jackson; one daughter, Beverly Keene of Union; three granddaughters, Sandy Robinson (Zach), Kristi Myers (Chris) and Courtney Havens (Michael); and eight great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Catcher, Preslee, Connor, Carson, Adler, Kathryn and Rose. Dot is also survived by a sister, Barbara Callaway Hanna (James) of Louisville; sister-in-law Glenda Massey (Don) of Union; and brother, Ricky Callaway (Rita) of Pearl, in addition to a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, W.C. Callaway.

Pallbearers were Jerry Cleveland, Bobby Barfoot, Bobby Cleveland, Maxie Savell, Buddy Gardner and Tony Alawine

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to County Line Baptist Church, 10661 Highway 492, Union. MS 39365.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid obituary