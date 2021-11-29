Graveside services for Mr. Kent Bishop of Hickory were held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Thomas Laird officiated.

Visitation was held from 1-2 pm at Milling Funeral Home in Union on Saturday.

Mr. Kent Bishop, 80, of Hickory passed away, November 25, 2021 at the Veteran Nursing Home in Jackson, MS.

He is survived by two daughters, Gina Usry (Bert) of Brandon and Lisa Roebuck (Paul) of Newton; a son, Randy Bishop ( Shea) of Hickory; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Kent served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He will be remembered for his love of sports and playing golf after retiring from La-Z-Boy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Bishop, and sister, Carolyn Brown.

Pallbearers were Lance Roebuck, Kendall Roebuck, Kirby Bishop, Colby Bishop’ Wil Usry and Luke Usry.

Honorary Pallbearers were Robby Brown, Steve Pugh and Larry Crader.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

