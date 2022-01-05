Douglas Eugene Jay Jr., 69, of Newton passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Sunday, August 31, 1952, in Newton, Mississippi.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton. Bro. Mark Kilkore will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home-South is in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Simmons Jay.

Survivors include his father, Douglas E. Jay, Sr. of Newton, MS; brother, Rev. David Jay (Janet); nephew, Austin Jay (Audrey); nieces, Andrea Moore (Tim) and Alicia Chance (Brad); five great-nieces and nephews, and close family friend, Sara Myers.

Pallbearers will be Rusty McMillian, Austin Jay, Dennis Jay, Tim Jay, Jerry Humphreys, and Roland Jay.

Paid Obituary