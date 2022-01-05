Janie Pearl Todd, 80 of Hickory passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her son’s home in Hickory. She was born Thursday, January 16, 1941.

Visitation was held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Funeral Services wer held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial followed in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck and Bro. Bobby Warren officiates. Newton County Funeral Home-North was in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. A. Todd; father, Samuel Eugene Bennett; mother, Margaret Christian Brashier; grandson, Dustan Todd.

Survivors include her sons, David Todd (Ann), Dewayne Todd (Lisa) of Collinsville and Danny Todd (Karen) of Hickory; grandsons, Josh Todd (Leah), Travis Todd (Brenda), and Danny Todd Jr. (Mallory); granddaughters, Tiffany Griffith (Bryan) and Keri Hogg (Walt); great-grandchildren, Kayela, Christopher, and Kaiden Griffith, Jolee, Laynee, and Dayne Todd, Taylor and Tanna Todd, Jace Knost, Blakleigh and Bryson Hogg, and Noah Todd; one sister, Margene Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Larry Crader, Daniel Tero, John Todd, James Otis Swearingen, Steve Pugh, and Kyle Pugh.

Honorary pallbearers were Josh Todd, Travis Todd, Danny Todd Jr., Taylor Todd, Jace Knost, Noah Todd, Christopher Griffith, Kaiden Griffith, Dayne Todd, Bryan Griffith, and Walt Hogg.

