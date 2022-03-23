Eva Mae Blount Little, 87 of Decatur, MS passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Newton. She was born Friday, October 19, 1934 in Noxapater.

Visitation was held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Newton County Funeral Home-North (9998 Hwy 15 North Newton MS 39345) with graveside services immediately following at Newton County Memorial Gardens in Newton. Bro. Justin Chaney will officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Eva or “Dedo” as she was affectionately known as, enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and cooking. She will be remembered for her love and faithfulness to Mr. Loyd as well as being a little feisty. She will truly be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd L. Little; parents; James W. Blount and Ora Mae Murphy Blount; her brothers: Clyde L. Blount, James A. Blount, Travis M. Blount, Charlie W. Blount and Prentiss Blount.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Rainer (Jimmy); grandchildren, Jamie Mazingo (Michael) and Travis Rainer (Raylene); great-grandchildren: Matthew Rainer (Braiden), Brandon Tatum, Tylere Heidelberg, Zachary Rainer, Nathaniel Rainer, Brent Heidelberg, Logan Heidelberg and T.J. Rainer and great-great-grandson, Travis H. Rainer.

Pallbearers will be Matthew T. Rainer, Brandon Tatum, Zachary Rainer, Nathan Rainer, Tylere Heidelberg, Brent Heidelberg, Logan Heidelberg, and Travis Rainer Jr.

