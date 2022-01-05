Glenda Hines, 63, of Little Rock went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, December 31, 2021, at her residence in Little Rock. She was born Tuesday, October 28, 1958, in Meridian.

Visitation washeld on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Duffee Baptist Church with funeral services immediately following. Burial took place in Duffee Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Matthew Hitt officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hines is a longtime member and devoted servant of Duffee Baptist Church and a graduate of Beulah Hubbard High School. She and Mr. Pete have been married for 43 years. Her family is her pride and joy, especially her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Earline Evans and grandson, Kaleb Hitt.

Survivors include her husband, Pete Hines, daughters, Bridgett Hitt (Matthew) and Ashley Hasenmueller (Anthony), grandchildren, Jacob Hitt and Logan Hitt and Gracie Hasenmueller and A.J. Hasenmueller, brother, Randy Evans (Sonya), sister, Rhonda Harrison, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Harrison, Jason Harrison, Everette Evans, Jesse Harrison, Ricky Fitzgerald, and Sonny Dean.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Duffee Baptist Church and all of her “Duffee Kids.”

