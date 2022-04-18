James Wilburn Wofford, Jr., 82, died on March 7, 2022 at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was born on March 10, 1939 in Union, Mississippi, the son of James W. (JW) and Edyth (Hagan) Wofford.

Growing up, Jim and his family operated and owned the local movie theatre in Union MS. Jim participated in selling snow cones and running the projectors for the latest films.

Jim graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957. Afterwards, he studied Civil Engineering at Mississippi State University.

He was married to Shirley Faye VanEtten on October 3, 1959 and in his own words, “I was in class at Mississippi State at 12 noon and blissfully wed at two o’clock in Union, Mississippi on Saturday and on our way to New Orleans for our honeymoon.” They celebrated 62 years of marriage this past October.

Starting out in New Orleans, Louisiana and relocating to Atlanta, Georgia in 1969 and finally transferring to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1977, Jim worked for DELTA Airlines as a Senior Customer Service Agent, and Facilities Engineer from 1960-1993 and retired at the age of 54 after 33 years with the company.

After retirement, he wanted to work a little longer, so he started Wofford Specialties, completing handyman work for the restaurant industry from 1993-2000.

Jim served as President of the Albert Lakes Gardens Homeowners Association in West Palm Beach and enjoyed serving on the Beautification Committee completing several neighborhood projects.

A favorite pastime was working on his 1962 Austin Healey. He had many adventures taking his grandchildren for rides around Palm Beach County. He had the most fun on several trips through the Great Smoky Mountains along US 129, also known as the Tail of the Dragon, navigating 318 curves in 11 miles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, James Wilburn Wofford III, and granddaughter Lauren Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Faye (VanEtten) Wofford, and five daughters, Karen Loftis and her husband Tony of Monroe, GA, Christy Stephens and her husband Bill of Lake Worth, FL, Vicky Aleshire and her husband Chris of Augusta, GA, Callie Jerome and her husband Jason of Kingston, WI, Cindy Ellis and her husband Jason of Bel Air, MD; Nine grandchildren including Matthew Stephens, Sarah Stephens, Brenna Aleshire, Sheridan Aleshire, Kylah Jerome, Chloe Jerome, Keaton Jerome, Logan Ellis and Landon Ellis; Five sisters including Barbara Ann Freeman of Snellville, GA, Carol Worley and her husband Johnny of Wichita Falls, TX, Martha Walton of Madison, MS, Sally Link of Tillatoba, MS, Debbie Eckard and her husband David of Ball Ground, GA.

Jims’ final resting place will be at the Union Cemetery in Union, Mississippi

“Tomorrow hopes we have learned something from yesterday.” – John Wayne

Paid Obituary