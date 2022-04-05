Retired Colonel Harry Daniel Hastings, 91, of Newton passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Newton County Funeral Home - South, with funeral services immediately following in the chapel. Burial took place at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. The Rev. Sarah Jo Adams-Wilson officiated the services. Newton County Funeral Home - South is in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Matthew Ingram and Daniel "Danny" Hastings; daughters, Rebecca Hastings and Debbie Hastings Swartz; father, Andrew Hastings; mother, Inez Shelby Hastings; and brother, Edwin Hastings.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hill Hastings; son, James Ingram (Shelly); daughter, Kathy Knutson (Chris); brother, Richard L. Hastings; grandchildren: Kayla Knutson, Kevin Knutson, Candace Nachman and Chloe Ingram; son-in-law, Timothy Swartz; brother-in-laws, Randy Hill and Anthony Hill.

Pallbearers will be Randy Hill, James Ingram, Jerry Griffin, Jimmy Coker, Olin Thomas, David Thomas, Daniel Thomas, and Olin Thomas Jr.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Legion Post 173 in Hickory, MS.

Paid Obituary