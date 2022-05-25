May 26, 1958 - May 17, 2022

NEWTON — Janice (Jan) Carr McMillan of Newton, Miss., passed away at age 63 on May 17, 2022. She was born, Monday, May 26, 1958, in Greenwood, Miss.

A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Newton. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. with memorial service following at 11 a.m. A graveside service was not held in that Jan graciously donated her body to the University Medical Center for further medical research.

Jan was reared in Morgan City, Miss. After graduating Mississippi State University in 1980, she moved to Newton, Miss., with her husband of 42 years where they resided. Most of her career was spent working at Killens Chevrolet. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Newton. She was an avid traveler and loved spending time with her family and friends. Some of her most memorable characteristics were her determination, courageousness, generosity, and obedience to her Heavenly Father.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Louise Carr, and her father and mother-in-law, John and Mattie Claire McMillan.

Survivors include her husband, Will McMillan, of Newton, Miss.; two daughters, Amanda McGowin (Matt) of Flowood, Miss. and Abby Thames (Zach) of Newton, Miss.; three grandchildren: Wesley McGowin, Maggie McGowin, and Charlie Thames; two brothers, David Carr and Ken Carr; brother-in-law Arthur McMillan; and sisters-in-law, Janie Blasingame and Claire Curtis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund through Meridian Oncology, 1704 23rd Ave., First Floor, Meridian, Mississippi 39301.

