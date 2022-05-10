January 27, 1931- May 10, 2022

Mary Ann Willis, 91, of Decatur died on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at River Birch Estate Assisted Living in Union.

Ms. Willis was born January 27, 1931 near Decatur to Clinton Jackson Bailey and Mary Dee Shockley Bailey.

Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her three husbands, Master Sgt. James “Jim” Harvey Willis, William Marshall Evans and Thomas Eugene Scoggin; her parents, Clinton Jackson Bailey and Mary Dee Shockley Bailey; and her four older brothers, Maj. Clinton Jackson Bailey Jr., Lt. Col. William Dunigan Bailey, Capt. James Oliver Bailey and Col. Bruce Barton Bailey.

She is survived by her six children, two daughters, Vivien Pierce of Newton and Dr. Cherry Weber of St. Charles, Ill.; four sons, Gene Scoggin and wife Donna of Spring Branch, Texas, Clay Scoggin and wife Brenda of Alexandria, La., Clint Scoggin and wife Tanya of Decatur and Cliff Scoggin and wife Elizabeth of Decatur; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be from 3-5pm on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Newton County Funeral Home North.

