NEWTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Messer West were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel, with visitation two hours preceding the service. Rev. Steve Pouncey officiated.

Graveside services were held at 3:30 pm, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Opelika, Ala., with visitation from 2-3 p.m., under the direction of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. Bro. Vance McCallum officiated the graveside service.

Ms. West age 71, and a resident of Newton for over forty years, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Lee County, AL, born December 28, 1950, to her parents, D.R. and Lois Messer, who precede her in death. She attended Beauregard Schools in Opelika, and furthered her education at East Central Community College, Decatur, where she received an Associate’s of Arts Degree. She served as an Administrative Assistant, in the healthcare profession. Her favorite past time was fishing and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Ms. Linda was a Christian by testimony of her faith, affiliated with the Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Joe (Ivy) Messer, Harley (Evelyn) Messer, Stella (Jimmy) Davis, Pauline (Doug) Morrison, Hulette (Cap) Burnette, and Dorsey (Bessie) Messer.

Survivors include her six children: Cindy (Ben) Kitchings of Decatur; Jennifer (Joe) Breland of Union; John (Brandi) West, of Newton; Jonathan (Jennifer) West of Hickory; Stanley (Amanda) West of Lawrence and Becky (Barry) Roberts of Decatur; nineteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers: Leon Messer of Phenix City, AL and Norman Messer of Opelika, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers were Dillon Breland, Alex West, Christopher West, Ethan West, Hayden West, Ben Kitchings, Barry Roberts, McKamy Smith, Chris Newsome, and Junior Potts.

Honorary pallbearers were Griffin West, Landon Roberts, Hayze West, J.D. West, Dylan Newsome, and Jarrod Howell.

Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel, 100 Old Hwy. 15 Loop, Newton was in charge of local arrangements.

