NEWTON — Mrs. Lessie Sellers Carmichael peacefully departed to be with our Lord, March 23, 2022 at the age of 92. “I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far” Philippians 1:23. As her health declined, she had been longing for the past year to go to her Heavenly home.

She was a “Force”.....both Godly and personally. The church and her family were her life. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Protestant church. She started her service in the church at age 14 as a Delegate for Clear Creek Methodist Protestant Church (Brooklyn, MS) at the Mississippi Annual Conference. She started serving in the Mississippi Branch and Convention (Annual and General Conference women’s organizations) and on the General Conference Board in 1948. As suited her perfectly, she married a minister and love of her life in 1950. They “pastored” together. She served the Branch and Convention in many capacities from 1948 – 1989 (41 years), 9 years as President. She was on the Board of Missions for over 50 years in many capacities. She was bookkeeper for 17 years to the Treasurer of the General Conference as well as Treasurer of her local church for many years. Her bookkeeping was immaculate.....she would search her books for weeks to find one penny off. She was church pianist, then organist for MANY years. She and Oree sang for many years together with her or Oree playing the piano or Oree playing the Accordion. She taught Sunday School classes from youth to the adult ladies and directed the church Christmas programs for many years. She and Bro. Carmichael also took the youth on many fun church youth trips.

She never missed her children’s sporting events and could often be heard cheering them on from the stands. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.......waiting for the latest one to arrive before departing this earth. She was a fabulous cook specializing in Chicken and Dumplings, Biscuits, Apple and Buttermilk Pies and Coconut Cake. She kept an immaculate home, loved to fish, travel cross country showing her granddaughters as many National Parks as she could and did a lot with a little.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years: Rev. H.O Carmichael; one son: Dwayne Carmichael; one granddaughter: Oree (Chris) Mulford; her parents: Charles S. and Verladee Martin Sellers; her siblings: Eunice Hagan, Rev. F.E. Sellers, and Dan Sellers.

Survivors include one daughter: Valeda Carmichael of West Point; one son: Henry (Robbie Ann) Carmichael of Newton; one daughter-in-law: Lee Carmichael of Newton; her grandchildren: Kate (Jamey) Farmer, Bess (Ben) Kelly, Sarah (Hunter) Vance, and Audrey (Anthony) Garrison; her great-grandchildren: Lake Carmichael, Charlie Carmichael, Calhoun Farmer, Eli Carmichael, Hank Garrison, Jolee Kelly, and Stetson Vance; her siblings: Wiley Sellers of Brooklyn; Ina Faye (Johnny) Miller of Petal; Bethel (Johnnie) Eubanks of Bristol, FL; Mary Swilley of Wiggins and Charles (Peggy) Sellers of Brooklyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life began at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the First Methodist Protestant Church in Newton. Rev. Wayne Sellers, Rev. Donna Sellers, and Rev. Dan Henry officiated. Interment followed in the Newton County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Newton County Funeral Home, North Chapel, 9998 Hwy. 15, Newton.

Visitation was Saturday, two hours prior to the celebration service at the church.

Pallbearers were Jamey Farmer, Ben Kelly, Hunter Vance, Anthony Garrison, Lake Carmichael, Charlie Carmichael, Calhoun Farmer, Eli Carmichael, and Hank Garrison.

Honorary pallbearers were the Men of First Methodist Protestant Church and her nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Gideons’ International, P.O. Box 297, Newton, MS 39345, or First Methodist Protestant Church, P.O. Box 457, Newton, MS 39345.

SHE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE!!!

