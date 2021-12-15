Donald Lamar Cooper, a lifelong resident of Decatur, died on December 4, 2021, at the age of 83 in Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Don is survived by his wife, Martha Cooper; his sister, Linda Strahan (Jerry) Angola, Ind.; his children, Monty Cooper of Decatur, Lance Cooper (Kathy) of Brandon and Brian Cooper (Lori) of Denver, N.C.; his grandchildren, Brooks and Haley Cooper, both of Brandon, and Chloe Cooper of Decatur.

He is preceded by his father and mother, Joseph Clifton and Helen McMullan Cooper.

Don was born on August 7, 1938 in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Mississippi in 1952 and was a star basketball and football player at Decatur High School. He also played football at East Central Junior College. On June 11, 1960, he married Martha McAlister, his high school sweetheart. He was employed at the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 35 years as maintenance supervisor. He was also an Air National Guard Master Sergeant with 29 years of dedicated service for his country.

He was a member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church and was very active in his Sunday school class and their activities. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing and golf. Golfing took over as his primary hobby and was a member of the Decatur Country Club and played two to three times a week. Don was also a member of the “Chain Gang” at East Central Community College and helped pull the chains at the Warrior football games for 52 years.

He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He loved his three sons and his three grandchildren. His golf group will remember him as a fierce competitor and great and loyal friend. He was willing to do whatever he could to help someone out if they needed help.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur. Service will begin at noon at Clark-Venable with graveside to be held at Decatur Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend many thanks to Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Vincent, Pastor Dr. Rex Yancey and Stephens Funeral Home of Union.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Paid obituary