A Celebration of Life Service for Ralph Ben Rigdon will be held on May 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home in Union. Ralph was born on October 19, 1952 in Union to Quention M. Rigdon and J. Elnora McCraw Rigdon. He died at the age of 69 on April 28, 2022.

Ralph went to Union High School and completed an electrical course/agenda at East Central Junior College. He worked at Ingalls Shipyard, ran a TV Sales/Repair business, and later worked as a cable technician. He retired from MaxxSouth Cable in 2018.

In 1988, Ralph married LaDonna Pearson. He loved traveling to the Colorado Mountains, working alongside his wife in the yard, feeding the birds, going to car shows in his antique car, visiting and fishing with his brothers-in-law John Pearson and Jim Boxrud, visiting with his brother-in-law Joe Pearson and going out to the shrimp boats to catch fresh shrimp and oysters.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, two sisters Edith and Evelyn, and nephew Anthony Rigdon. He is survived by his wife LaDonna of 40 years and beloved pet Izzy, daughter Nicole Pearson and son Benjamin (Tegan) Rigdon; sister Elizabeth (Jim) Boxrud and brother Dwight (Jean) Rigdon; grandchildren Taylor (Brooke) Rigdon, Madison Woodson, Hunter (Melodie) Rigdon, Collin Rigdon, Anna Claire Rigdon, Kinzleigh Rigdon, and Chael Skinner; great-granddaughter Aubrey Rigdon and Josslyn Rigdon; nieces Heather Rigdon and Chloe, Sarah (Vinny) Davis, Amber (Damon) and Elise Maranya.

