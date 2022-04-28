Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 5/5-Ham & Cheese Biscuit

Friday 5/6-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 5/9-Pop-Tart

Tuesday 5/10-Hashbrown/Bacon/Toast

Wednesday 5/11-Mini Cinnies

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 5/5-Hamburger Steak w/Gravy, Ranch Chicken Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Black Eyed Peas, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Friday 5/6-Chicken Fajitas, Chicken Fajita Salad, Glazed Carrots, Ranch Style Black Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Monday 5/9-Taco Pie, Chef Salad, Yam Patties, Broccoli & Cheese, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 5/10-Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tender Salad, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 5/11-Country Fried Steak, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 5/5-Mini Pancakes, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 5/6-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 5/9- Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 5/10-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 5/11-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bar, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 5/5-Manager’s Choice

Fri. 5/6-Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fruit Juice, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 5/9-Pizza, French Fries, Sweet Corn, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 5/10-Hamburger Steak w/Gravy, Steamed Rice, Broccoli and Cheese, Yeast Roll, Fruit Cup, Milk

Wed. 5/11-Baked Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit Juice, Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thur. 5/5-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 5/6-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 5/9-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 5/10-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 5/11-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 5/5-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 5/6-Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 5/9-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 5/10-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 5/11-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thur. 5/5-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 5/6-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 5/9-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 5/10-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 5/11-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 5/5-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 5/6-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 5/9-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 5/10-Barbecue Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Enriched Flour Rolls, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 5/11-Chicken Spaghetti, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk