This Week

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting will be Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Newton Municipal School District meeting

The Newton Municipal School District Board of Trustees will have its January meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the NMSD central office.

Upcoming

Newton County Retired Educators Meeting

The Newton County Retired Educators will meet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend. The guest speaker will be Andy Armstrong.

2023 Elections Feb. 1 Deadline

Qualifying for local and state offices will Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. Newton County positions up for election include District Attorney, Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Coroner, County Attorney, all five Supervisor positions, Justice Court Judges, Constables, Tax Assessor/Collector, and both District 2 and District 4 Election Commissioners. Ten executive offices in Mississippi are up for election in 2023, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Commissioner of Insurance, three seats on the Public Service Commission and three seats on the Transportation Commission. In addition, House Districts 78, 81, 83 and 84 and Senate District 31 will all be elected in 2023. For more information on elections, log on to www.sos.ms.gov/ or call Circuit Clerk Mike Butler’s office at 601-635-3368.

City of Newton Seeks Applicant for School Board

The City of Newton is seeking applicants for a position on the Newton Municipal School Board of Trustees. Those interested in this position must be a resident of the City of Newton and must contact City Clerk Charlene Evans about their intent to apply for the position no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 3. Candidates will be allowed to address the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its Feb. 7 meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. about why they want to serve the school district. The position is currently being held by Arthur Nelson. For more information, contact Newton City Hall at 601-683-6181 or visit the temporary City Hall location at the former Pioneer Community Hospital activity building off Hwy. 15 North.

Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.

Lawrence Community Club Meeting

The next meeting of the Lawrence Community Club will be Monday, February 6 at 6 p.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15 in north Newton.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m

Newton County Soil & Water Tree Giveaway

The Newton County Soil & Water will have a Tree Giveaway on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m. at the USDA Office located at 76 Little Rock Decatur Road in Decatur. We will have 7 different species of trees to give away, including: Bale Cyprus, Persimmon, Eastern Redbud, Red Maple, White Flowering Dogwood, Nuttall and Sawtooth Oak. Limit of 3 trees of each species per land owner. For further information, please call the Newton County Soil & Water Office at 601-635-2327, ext. 3.

Linwood VFD Chitterling , 4th Annual Car, Truck, Tractor, Bike Show

Linwood Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Chitterling Cooking and 4th Annual Car, Truck, Tractor & Bike Show on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the LVFD Station 1 on Road 325. We’ll begin serving boiled or fried chitterlings plates and pulled pork plates at 11 a.m. Registration is from 7-10 a.m. Come out and support your fire department!

2023 Loose Caboose Festival

The Newton Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for vendors and sponsorships for the 2023 Loose Caboose Festival Arts and Crafts Festival. The 20th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled for April 1, 2023, featuring a weekend of fun for all. The chamber invites all businesses to be present and/or partner with us to showcase our community. Business Booths (No sales) are $60. Regular vendor spaces are $85 apiece with an additional $10 for electricity for $100 for more than one pre-packaged food item. Food vendors are $400 apiece. Deadline is March 10, and a $10 per space increase will take effect after the early deadline. No vendors allowed after March 27. Please contact Nena Hammond at the Newton Chamber of Commerce if you would like to become a vendor, sponsor or make a donation at email director@newtonchamberms.com or call 601-683-2201.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.