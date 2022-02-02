Millsaps College Announces President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars for Fall 2022

At the end of each fall and spring semester, Millsaps College recognizes outstanding achievement by students by naming them to the President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars list.

James MacKinnon of Union was named to the Dean’s Scholars List.

The Dean’s Scholars List consists of those students who for the semester earned at least 12 semester hours, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for that semester, earned grades of C or higher in each course; and met the standard, in the judgment of the dean of the college, of being a good citizen of the college community.