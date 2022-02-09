Newton Municipal Breakfast Menu

Fri. 2/11-Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 2/14-Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 2/15-Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 2/16-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Lunch Menu

Fri. 2/11-Hamburgers, Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 2/14-Pizza, Cheese Sticks, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 2/15-Chili w/Sandwich Combo, Chicken Fajita Salad, Mixed Veggies, Saltine Crackers, Fresh Apples, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wed. 2/16-Chicken Nuggets, Salisbury Steak w/Gravy, Steamed Rice, Broccoli w/Cheese, Texas Toast, Sliced Peaches, Condiments, Milk

Union Public Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Friday 2/11-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 2/14-Mini Waffles

Tuesday 2/15-Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 2/16-Frudel

Union Public Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Friday 2/11-Hamburger Steak/Gravy, Chef Salad, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Green Peas, Straight Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Monday 2/14-Ham and Cheese Wrap, Taco Salad, Broccoli Salad, French Fries, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Tuesday 2/15-Taco Soup/Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chicken Tender Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Brownie

Wednesday 2/16-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Green Peas, Baby Carrots/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Fri. 2/11-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/14-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/16-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Fri. 2/11-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/14-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/15-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Garden Salad with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/16-Mexican Pizza, Tuna Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Fri. 2/11-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/14-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/15-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/16-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Fri. 2/11-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/14-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/15-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Garden Salad with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/16-Mexican Pizza, Tuna Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk