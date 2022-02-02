The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) Visual Arts students recently received awards in the prestigious Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art, including 35 Gold Keys, 32 Silver Keys, and 30 Honorable Mentions.

Roslyn Walker, a Senior from Newton, received an Honorable Mention.

The work of the talented young artists receiving American Visions and Gold and Silver Keys will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson Feb. 10-March 22 as part of the exhibition for the Scholastic Art Awards Competition.

The Mississippi Museum of Art hosts the Mississippi Regional Competition each year. Students from middle, junior high, and senior high schools from across the state participate in the competition. Approximately 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories, are judged by a panel of judges over a course of several days. Jurors look for works that exemplify the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal voice or vision. Those works awarded American Visions and Gold Keys advance to the national competition.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located on the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven.

, MS. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre. Students interested in MSA apply in February of their sophomore year.