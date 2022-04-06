This Week

Multi County Holding a Public Hearing in Newton

Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc. will hold a public hearing in Newton County for the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Program (WX), and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The hearing will be held on April 8 at the Community Service Dept., located at 401 3rd Ave. in Newton at 10 a.m. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss changes for 2022. If you are interested in learning more about these programs offered in the county, please attend. For additional information, please contact Jacqueline Robinson at 601-683-2733.

MSU Alumni Chapter Hosts Bulldog Dinner with Steve Robertson

Join your Bulldog Family for an entertaining evening with sports writer, author and fellow alumnus Steve Robertson on Monday, April 11, beginning at 6 p.m. at Los Parrilleros in Newton. Steve’s new book “Dawg Pile: A Celebration of MSU’s 2021 National Championship Baseball Season” will be available for purchase. Food and beverages available as Dutch treat. RSVP to Jonathan Jackson at jjack_29@yahoo.com or 601-486-3307 (cell).

ECCC Student Art Exhibit Open Until April 20

East Central Community College will host its annual Student Art Exhibit April 4-20 in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus. The public is invited to view the works between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. The official opening is Monday, April 4, with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will feature drawings, paintings, sculptures, and designs produced by ECCC students during the 2021-22 school year. The show will be juried and a list of the winners will be posted.

Upcoming

Fourth Annual Easter Extravaganza in Union

The 4th Annual Easter Extravaganza will take place at the town park in Union on April 16, starting at 2:30 p.m. It will begin with an egg hunt, then there will be several games and activities following the hunt. After the games, refreshments will be served and there will be a basket give-away. Lastly, there will be an Old School vs. New School softball game. We hope to see you all there.

Veterans Supper Hosted by Chunky Volunteer Fire Department

The Chunky Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its Annual Veterans Supper on April 23 at the Chunky Fire Department beginning at 6 p.m. All Veteran’s, past and present, are encouraged to attend. There is no need to RSVP and spouses are welcome too. Any questions can be asked on the Chunky Fire Department Facebook page or contact a member of the department.

Little Red School House Fundraiser

A Fundraiser for the Little Red Schoolhouse will take place on April 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bunk’s Bistro will be set up between Union First Baptist and Union United Methodist Church offering the following menu: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10; or Chicken Strip Plate, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10. There will also be bake sale items. Call 601-686-0096 to order and ask about delivery. Free local delivery will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow Little Red School House on Facebook.

Newton County Soil and Water Conversation District Meeting

The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Annual District Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the ECCC Cafeteria. For more information to attend the meeting and to purchase a meal ticket, contact NCSWCD at 601-635-2327 by April 4th. Speaker will be Mr. David McRae, MS State Treasurer.

ECCC Accepting Applications for Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022.

For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered by Mississippi National Guard

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free! Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. The focus of this program is on job training, social skills and self-discipline and is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University. Both Male and Female applicants are accepted. For an application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.