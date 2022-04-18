The following are 911 calls reported for April 7-13 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call-13
911 Repeat Call-6
911 Transfer-10
Alarm Fire-3
Alarm Burglary-10
Alarm Medical-4
Animal Call-1
Attempt to Locate-4
Burglary/Robbery-2
Call For An Officer-8
Controlled Burn-2
Disturbance-19
Domestic-5
Escort-1
Transformer Fire-1
Vehicle Fire-1
Wildland Fire-4
Harassment-1
Intoxicated Subject-1
Abdominal Pain-3
Altered Level Of Consciousness-4
Assault With Injuries-1
Bleeding-7
Breathing Difficulty-8
Cardiac Issues-10
General cold like symptoms-1
Diabetic Issues-3
Fall Injury-4
General Medical-26
Lifting Assistance-4
NON EMERGENCY TRANSPORT-4
Psychiatric Issues-4
Seizure-6
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms-3
Medical Transfer-8
UNKNOWN MEDICAL-3
Medical Unresponsive-2
MVA With Injuries-6
MVA With No Injuries-6
Noise Complaint-3
On Minor Detail-9
Prisoner Transport-5
Reckless Driver-2
Report-6
Retrieving Item-2
Safety Check Point/Road Block-12
Road Hazard-2
Runaway Person-1
Serving Papers-3
Shots Fired-3
Speaking With Subject-3
Stand By For Aircare-1
Stolen Items-6
Stranded Motorist-3
Suspicious Activity-19
Traffic Stops-44
Transport Subject-1
Tree In Roadway-5
Triple I / NCIC Entry-1
Vandalism-2
Abandoned Vehicle-1
Disabled Vehicle-1
Welfare Check-2
Total Calls: 347