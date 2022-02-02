Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thur. 2/3- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 2/4-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/9-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Fri. 2/4-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/7-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/8-Hot Dog, Chef Salad, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/9-Stromboli Supreme, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Fri. 2/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 2/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 2/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 2/9-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Friday 2/4-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 2/7-Pop-Tart

Tuesday 2/8-Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 2/9-Mini Cinnis

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Friday 2/4-Sausage Fajitas, Chicken Fajita Salad, Fiesta Rice, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Monday 2/7-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Potato Wedges, Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Tuesday 2/8-Beef Tips over Rice, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 2/9-Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

— Due to an illness with the child nutrition program director, the Newton Municipal School District’s breakfast and lunch menus were not available as of press time.