Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thur. 2/3- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 2/4-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 2/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 2/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 2/9-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Fri. 2/4-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 2/7-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 2/8-Hot Dog, Chef Salad, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 2/9-Stromboli Supreme, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Fri. 2/4-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 2/7-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 2/8-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 2/9-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu
Fri. 2/4-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 2/7-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 2/8-Hot Dog, Chef Salad, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 2/9-Stromboli Supreme, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Friday 2/4-Sausage Biscuit
Monday 2/7-Pop-Tart
Tuesday 2/8-Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 2/9-Mini Cinnis
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Friday 2/4-Sausage Fajitas, Chicken Fajita Salad, Fiesta Rice, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Monday 2/7-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Potato Wedges, Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie
Tuesday 2/8-Beef Tips over Rice, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie
Wednesday 2/9-Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
— Due to an illness with the child nutrition program director, the Newton Municipal School District’s breakfast and lunch menus were not available as of press time.