This Week

Book Sale at the Union Public Library

The Union Public Library is having a Book Sale from May 2-27 during normal business hours. Children, juvenile, paper and hard-back adult fiction, non-fiction and crafting books can be found at the sale. DVD and CDs are also available. Shop early for the best selection. All proceeds support our libraries in Decatur, Dekalb, Newton, Scooba and Union. We thank you for your continued support.

National Day of Prayer

The 2022 National Day of Prayer event will begin Thursday, May 5, at noon on the steps of the Newton County Courthouse. The Newton County Middle School choir will be among the special guests.

NCMHS Choir concert

The Newton County Middle and High School Choirs will host their Spring Exhibition on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the NCHS gym. The public is invited.

Newton Beautification drawing

Newton Beautification Project will hold a live Raffle drawing on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. between City Hall and the Post Office downtown Newton.

There will be five separate drawings that will include a Yeti Tumbler and two reach and grab trash pickup tools, a $100 gift card from Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse, a gift basket from Designz by Nikki, a 32-inch color TV and a top of the line brown leather La-Z-Boy Chair.

The proceeds help the project keep flower beds flourishing with seasonal flowers as seen in the two newly planted beds between City Hall and the Post Office. We eagerly welcome anyone who is interested in joining us. Contact us on our Newton Beautification Project Facebook page or if you want to donate, please mail donations to City of Newton, Beautification Project , P. O. Box 300, Newton, MS. 39345.

UHS Tennis Clinic for 1st-6th Graders

The UHS Tennis Clinic for 1st-6th Graders will take place on May 7, with the following times: 1st-2nd Graders-10 a.m. to noon, 3rd-4th Graders-12-2 p.m., and 5th-6th Graders-2-4 p.m. Each child will need a tennis racket. Water will be provided.

MDOT Adopt-A-Highway Litter Pick-up in Newton

The Adopt-A-Highway project located on Hwy 15 extending from Southern Pine exit to Newton Calhoun exit is named in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Y.Z. and Elizabeth Walker. Granddaughter Stacey Croom-Bonds is hosting the project’s first pick-up on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. Supplies will be provided

Town of Hickory Cemetery Low on Funds

The Town of Hickory Cemetery is low on funds and help is needed. Please send donations to Sandra Jones, P.O. box 244, Hickory, MS 39332.

Upcoming

Decatur Day set for May 14

The Newton County Youth Organization will host Decatur Day on Saturday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Ballpark on Chapel Hill Road. The event features food, water slides and other inflatables, along with lots of baseball and softball. Proceeds will benefit the organization.

ECCC’s Annual Kids’ College Registration Open Until May 20

Art, baking, cheer, and theater are among the activity’s kids can learn at ECCC’s annual Kids’ College, set for June 13-17 on the campus in Decatur. Kids’ College provides several daily activities for those ages 6 through 12. Online only registration opens Monday, April 25, with a registration deadline of Friday, May 20. Registration can be completed at www.eccc.edu/continuing-education. The cost of each class is $50 and each participant receives a Kids’ College T-shirt. Fees are nonrefundable after May 20. Courses offered from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day include Art Camp (ages 9-12), Budding Bakers (ages 9-12), Cheer Camp (ages 9-12), Jewelry Making (ages 6-8), Robotics Lab (ages 6-8), Spa Camp (ages 9-12), and Theater Camp (ages 6-8). Courses offered from 10:30 a.m. to Noon each day include Art Camp (ages 6-8), Budding Bakers (ages 6-8), Cheer Camp (ages 6-8), Jewelry Making (ages 9-12), Robotics Lab (ages 9-12), Spa Camp (ages 6-8), and Theater Camp (ages 9-12).

NCES kindergarten registration

Kindergarten Registration at Newton County Elementary School will be May 23-26 from 9 am-2 pm. Visit www.newton.k12.ms.us for more information on required documents or the school Facebook page.

2022 Thomas Family Reunion

The descendants of William Washington and Lena Catherina Phillips Thomas, whose children are James Allen Thomas, William Melton Thomas, Albert Miles Thomas, John Marion Thomas, Mary Susan Thomas Brantley, and Dock Kelly Thomas, will hold the Annual Thomas Family Reunion at the Madden Lions Club on Saturday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. We hope each of you will plan to come and bring a dish and your lawn chair. If you have any old pictures or other family information that you can share, this will be a great contribution in the preparation of a Thomas Family Book.

We look forward to enjoying a day of food, fun and fellowship with each of you. We look forward to seeing each of you. The Madden Lions club is located on Thaggard Road in Madden.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Minter in ECCC’s Burton Library at eminter@eccc.edu or 601-635-6219

ECCC Accepting Applications for In-District Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022. For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered by Mississippi National Guard

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free! Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. The focus of this program is on job training, social skills and self-discipline and is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University. Both Male and Female applicants are accepted. For an application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.