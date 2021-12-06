Throw Some Love & More, LLC held its ribbon cutting on Friday, November 5, 2021, sponsored by the Newton Chamber of Commerce.

The business is owned by Detra Goodman. It is located on West Church Stree in Newton near the old Ford’s Ice Cream building. For more information on the business, please call 601-666-1332. They offer custom pillows, throws, baby shower gifts and more. On hand for the grand opening were Julie Davis, Don Vares, Temeka Drummond, Goodman, Dan Moncrief, Lelar Lyles and Jason Tune.