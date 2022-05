The Hickory Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for We Care Home Health, LLC & NEMT Services, celebrating the opening of their new non-emergency medical transport services was held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Joyce Johnson is the owner and operator of We Care Home Health, LLC & NEMT Services.

Its offices are located at 196 Jefferson St., Hickory. Contact them by phone at 601-274-6445.