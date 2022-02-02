This Week

Send us your church events

We welcome all church announcements and church news from local churches. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Submit your church items to appealproduction@gmail.com, text it to 769-222-3773 or fax it to 601-774-8301. Deadline for announcements is noon Friday.

Upcoming

Wild Game Supper at Beulah Baptist Church

Beulah Baptist Church will host a Wild Game Supper on Saturday, Feb. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Jerry Lewis, Pastor at Springfield Baptist Church in Morton. Join us for Food, Fun, Fellowship! If possible, bring your favorite wild game dish or side dish. On Sunday, Feb. 13, Bro Jerry Lewis will again be Guest Speaker. For more information, call 601-635-2515. Beulah Baptist Church is located at 12954 Hickory Little Rock Road in Decatur.

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.