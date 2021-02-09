IN LOVING MEMORY OF: ANNIE MAE JOHNSON

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”. 2 Timothy 4:7

Annie Mae Johnson was born Dec. 2, 1952 in Hickory, Mississippi to the late Jimmy Norman and Carrie Johnson Norman. She was the seventh of nine children. Annie Mae affectionately known as “Anne” to family and friends was educated in the Mississippi Public School System whereas she graduated with her High School Diploma in 1970 from N. H. Pilate High School in Newton, Mississippi. Annie Mae later married Charles Johnson and this marriage was blessed with two lovely children, Julian Jermaine Johnson and Daphne Darneice Johnson.

In leaving Mississippi, she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and was a faithful member of West Angeles Church Of God In Christ under the leadership of Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr. After relocating to Orange County, Annie Mae worked as an Accountant at various churches and soon started a full time career in Real Estate. She lived her life to the fullest. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Annie Mae was a woman of God and a powerful prayer warrior who prayed diligently to the Lord for her family and their needs. In her later years, Annie Mae was ordained as an Evangelist at Vision International Ministries in Redondo Beach, California. She worshipped at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California under the leadership of Pastor Rick Warren.

Last summer, Annie Mae unexpectedly took ill and departed this life to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020 at the age of 67. Her family loved ones and friends who celebrate the fact that she is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom she served dearly miss her.

Annie Mae leaves precious memories to her son Julian Jermaine (Katy) Johnson of Santa Ana, Calif.; daughter Daphne Darneice Johnson of Irvine, Calif.; beloved grandchildren: Chavvah, Julian, Celeste and Ezekiel; one brother: James Norman of Jackson, Miss.; four sisters: Ida Lang of Gulfport, Miss.; Alice (Edward) Bogan of Flint, MI; Linda Gardner of Burton, MI; Mary (Willie) Bailiff of Decatur, Miss. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and classmates.

Her parents, Jimmy and Carrie Norman, two sisters, Shirley Graham and Eva Johnson and one brother, Jerry Norman preceded her in death.

A Word from Annie Mae “Anne”

To my children whom I am very proud of, even your mistakes have made you who you are today. I am leaving you in the best care in the hands of our Father which art in Heaven who watches over you.

To my family and friends, don’t cry for me. I am at peace with my maker. I will forever be in your heart cheering for you to finish your course. I am waiting! ALL IS WELL.

