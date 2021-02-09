Ronnie Gallaspy Thrash Sr., 77, of Newton passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center. He was born Sunday, August 6, 1944, in Newton.

Visitation was held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Funeral Services followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery. Dr. Brian Rushing will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family was most important to him. Ron was a lifetime member of Newton First Baptist Church and a member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class. He was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and worked on surface to air nuclear missiles. He was vice-president of First National Bank of Newton and worked at the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Thrash, Sr.; his brothers, John T. Thrash, Jr. and Thomas W. Thrash.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Thrash; his children, Mary Elizabeth Thrash Vega (Nathaniel), Tracy Thrash Johnson (John), and Ronnie G. Thrash, Jr. (Candi); grandchildren, Josh Jordan (Alexis), Jesse Jordan (Morgan), Justin Vega, Alyssa Middleton (Dorson), Tyler Thrash, and Cooper Thrash; great-grandchildren, Wade Jordan, Scout Middleton, and Ryder Middleton.

Pallbearers will be Charles Godwin, Danny Lindsley, Will McMillan, Johnny Upton, Mike Strebeck, and Bob Bridges.

Paid Obituary