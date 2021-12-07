Lavonne Usry Hardee, 95, of Newton went peacefully to her eternal home on Friday, July 9, 2021.

She was born Saturday, February 13, 1926, in Forest.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the Newton United Methodist Church in Newton, with a celebration of life immediately following. Burial will follow in the Newton Masonic Cemetery. The Rev. Allen King will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200.

Mrs. Hardee was an active member of Newton United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she served in many ministerial roles. For 34 years, Mrs. Hardee worked as head bookkeeper at the Newton County Bank where she loved her job and the people with whom she worked. She was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan. After retirement, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at the hospital for over 20 years, at Footprints Adult Daycare Center for 11 years, and with the NUMC Priscilla Stitchers. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women Organization for many years. She enjoyed assembling and framing puzzles. During the pandemic, Mrs. Lavonne assembled and framed 16 puzzles as gifts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved to play cards (and usually won!).

She was known for her generous spirit and the love she showed to everyone she met. Her compassion for others was limitless and without reservation.

Mrs. Hardee was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence A. Hardee Sr.; her parents, Henry Abner and Laura Alice Usry; her sister, Mildred Green (Hoyt); and her brothers, Chester Usry (Louise), Lamar Usry (Johnnie), A.W. Usry (Edna), Raymond Usry, and Baby Usry.

Survivors include her children, Carol Combs (Leon) of Marietta, Ga., Debbie Coghlan (Johnny) of Newton and Buddy Hardee (Sue) of Mountain Rest, S.C.; her grandchildren, Jeff Combs (Sara) of Hartwell, Ga., Suzanne Gillman (Jeff) of Charlotte, N.C., Emily Creech (Jason) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Amanda White (Alex) of Athens, Ga.; and her great-grandchildren, Alan Combs, Jason Combs, Catherine Gillman, Clare Gillman, Abby Creech, Cate Lynn Creech, Tyler Creech, Grady White, Emory White and Sullivan White.

Mrs. Hardee also leaves a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, precious friends that she cherished—many for over 50 years—and an extended family of soul children who “adopted her” once their own mothers had gone to heaven.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Forest, Jason Creech, Tommy Coghlan, Jeff Combs, Bill Green and Leon Harris.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Combs and Bobby Caldwell.

Special thanks to the following for the loving care during Mrs. Hardee’s illness: Dot Smidt and Laurie Bragg (special “sisters”), Tina Mabry, First Call Caregivers, and Gardner Hospice Services. To the wonderful staff at BeeHive in Newton, you were her “angels” and we could never thank you enough for the exceptional care you provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Newton United Methodist Church, 601 Decatur St, Newton, MS 39345.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

